Celtics News: Insider Pinpoints Biggest Concerns For Boston to Repeat as Champions
The Boston Celtics remain the odds-on favorites to repeat as league champions in 2025, according to BetOnline. But, following a disappointing December closed with Boston going 2-4 in one dismal six-game stretch. Boston seemed to largely course-correct with a 125-71 blowout win against the lowly Toronto Raptors, who at 8-26 are currently the Eastern Conference's No. 13 seed. Boston may be "just" the No. 2 seed, behind the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers, but that doesn't necessarily indicate that the Celtics are somehow the inferior team.
After enjoying a far deeper 2024 playoff run than the Cavaliers' en route to claiming the franchise's NBA-record 18th title, three Boston stars — All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum and All-Defensive star guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday — suited up for Team USA this summer during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Understandably, the team has been a bit more banged-up this season, and Boston's best players seem to be pacing themselves, especially defensively, in preparation for another dee postseason tilt.
The Athletic's Zach Harper spoke with his colleague Jay King about the two biggest issues to worry about for Boston moving forward after the club's patchy December: long range shooting efficiency and defensive slippage. Harper notes that Boston found itself ranked 15th on defense across those six games and fifth on offense.
"Before getting right with an easy win over the Raptors, the Celtics were shooting just 34.4 percent on 3-point attempts during December — that almost seems impossible given the shooting talent on the roster," King told Harper. "Their defense has slipped from second to seventh this season — it has still been good, just not as elite as the Celtics usually defend.”
So can the Boston Celtics become the first repeat champion since the Kevin Durant/Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green-led Golden State Warriors won it all twice in 2017 and 2018?
The team boasts one of the league's five best players in Tatum, plus another top-25 talent in Jaylen Brown. White, Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis could all legitimately rank among the NBA's 50 best two-way players, to boot. Boston also has major bench talent in reserves Al Horford, Sixth Man of the Year contender Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser.
Next up for Boston in its quest for excellence is a clash against the Houston Rockets on Friday, the Celtics' second matchup in as many days.
