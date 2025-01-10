Is De'Aaron Fox Playing? Full Celtics vs Kings Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics have righted the ship after a rough December. They have won four out of their last five games, with the only loss coming to the best team in the Western Conference.
After a four-game road trip, the Celtics have returned home and will face the Kings on Friday night. The Celtics have opened up a bit of a lead for second in the Eastern Conference, holding a two-and-a-half game lead over the Knicks.
Sacramento is trying to make a push to get back into the playoff picture. They sit 11th in the Western Conference standings, but they are just two games back of seventh.
Boston actually comes into this game with a fully healthy rotation for once. They will have their entire starting lineup, meaning Derrick White is back.
The Kings have been missing one of their best players for the last few games. De'Aaron Fox has been out with a glute injury that he suffered on January 3rd against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ahead of the matchup with the Celtics, the Kings have listed Fox out due to his glute injury on the injury report. That means he will miss his third straight game.
The Celtics will now only have to contend with one All-Star on the Kings. Domantas Sabonis typically gives them problems, but he gives issues to everyone.
Sabonis has a double-double in six straight games. The game that breaks that streak is because Sabonis missed the game due to an injury.
Boston will have an easier time stopping a prolific offense with Fox out with his injury. The Kings have scored 110+ points in seven straight games.
The Celtics have been able to weather the storm of injuries that have affected their starting lineups. They are hoping that the Kings won't be able to tonight.
Boston has hit a softer point in their schedule. After taking on the Kings without Fox, they get Toronto and New Orleans, who are two of the worst teams in the league.
On the season, Fox has been one of the best performers for the Kings all season. He's averaging 26.7 points per game, 6.2 assists, 4.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
