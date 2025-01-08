One-Time Celtics Forward Waived by Rival Eastern Conference Team
The Boston Celtics have done a good job with roster decisions over the past few years. It's hard to argue any differently, considering they are the defending NBA Champions. The decisions they made clearly worked out. They have one of the few rosters in the league that might not need improvement at the trade deadline.
Boston has had a few major decisions they've had to make in terms of contracts. They re-signed both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to massive deals worth $313 million and $285 million respectively. Their decision to trade for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis before last season worked out as well.
In order to make room on their roster for these expensive pieces, they've had to waive some guys. One of the guys they had to get rid of was forward Bruno Fernando. He played 20 games for the Celtics back in the 21-22 season and averaged just 2.9 minutes per game.
Following his short stint with the Celtics, he has played with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Toronto Raptors. Last season, he got the most minutes he has throughout his entire career when he played over 15 minutes per game with the Hawks.
Fernando was with the Raptors this season. He played 17 games for them and even started a couple of games. Unfortunately for him, his time with Toronto has ended. The Raptors announced that they have waived the former Celtics forward midway through the season.
Fernando will have to find another team to call home for the rest of the season. He likely won't be back with the Celtics, even though he would be a cheap option. If anything, Boston might need more help at the small forward or guard position instead of power forward.
The Celtics are one of the few teams that will likely sit out the trade deadline this year. Unless they get a second-round pick or something for someone currently on the roster, they don't need much to improve on. They just have to get everyone healthy at the same time, which has been an issue this season.
Having Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the Celtics healthy when April rolls around is their top priority. A healthy team can definitely win the NBA title for the second consecutive season.
