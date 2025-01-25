Inside The Celtics

Is Derrick White Playing vs Mavericks? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report

Will Boston's two-time All-Defensive Teamer be available?

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the 31-14 Boston Celtics are slated to square off against their NBA Finals opponents, the 24-21 Dallas Mavericks, for the first time since Boston nabbed its NBA-record 18th league championship in a five-game series. Including the Finals, the Celtics went 6-1 against the Mavericks last year.

Can their dominant streak continue this season?

The Celtics will be the healthier franchise on Saturday, that's for sure. Dallas' best player, five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, has been out since Christmas Day with a calf strain. The Mavericks have gone a woeful 4-10 since Doncic's injury, and are now the No. 7 seed in a competitive Western Conference, just 1.5 games clear of the No. 11-seeded Golden State Warriors, who are currently 22-22 and have the assets to make some impactful trades.

According to a recent NBA injury report, Doncic isn't the only rotation piece on the shelf for Dallas. Starting center Dereck Lively II is unavailable with a right ankle stress fracture, reserve small forward Naji Marshall is sick, reserve power forward/center Dwight Powell is sidelined due to a right hip strain, and defense-first guard Dante Exum has been out all year as he recuperates from a right wrist surgery.

White was listed as questionable entering the game with a sore left knee, the only rotation piece for Boston to appear on the club's injury report.

The two-time All-Defensive Team guard has now been officially listed as in for the contest.

Per the league's injury report, all three of the Celtics' two-way players — point guard JD Davison, combo forward Drew Peterson and power forward Anton Watson — are all away from the team, putting in reps for Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Boston and Dallas' first meeting of the season will kick off at 5:30 p.m. EST on ABC, on Dallas' home turf.

White has been largely available this season. In 43 healthy contests for Boston, he's averaging 15.8 points on .433/.369/.833 shooting splits, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.

