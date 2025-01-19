3 Bold Celtics Player Trades to Shake Up Boston

Kristaps Porzingis after the Denver win: "I know that moment is coming when everything will start clicking, and I'll play really high-level basketball"



Last 5 games:



21.4 points

36-73 (49.3%) FG

15-29 (51.7%) 3PT (team-best)

8.8 rebounds (team-high)

1.8 blocks (team-high)