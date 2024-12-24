Is Joel Embiid Playing? Full 76ers vs Celtics Christmas Day Injury Report
Will perennially ailing Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid be healthy enough to suit up for an unearned marquee Christmas Day tilt against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday?
Per the league's latest injury report, the seven-time All-Star center has been cleared to suit up. The 7-foot-1 vet is dealing with a right sinus fracture and will be wearing a mask.
It's been a disappointing year for the 2023 league MVP. The Kansas product has lacked his usual defensive prowess, and has regressed a bit on the other end, too. He's averaging 20.6 on .417/.212/.945 shooting splits, his lowest scoring mark since his rookie season, plus his least rebounds ever, 6.8, for an underwhelming 76ers squad. Despite boasting two other 2024 All-Stars in forward Paul George and point guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia is currently outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in.
But Philadelphia has turned things around, somewhat, in recent weeks. The 76ers have gone 7-3 across their last 10 games, improving to a still-bad 10-17 record on the year. Philadelphia is now just 1.5 games behind the East's No. 10 seed, the 13-17 Detroit Pistons, and given its personnel seems likely to at least earn another play-in tournament berth. But its championship window with Embiid at the helm feels like it has closed.
Embiid's back-up, rebounding machine Andre Drummond, has been downgraded as questionable with a left toe sprain. Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon is considered probable to play as he continues to recuperate from a surgery. Wings KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) and Jared McCain (left knee mensicus surgery remain out).
McCain, who had looked like the frontrunner to earn Rookie of the Year honors, has now had his debut 2024-25 season derailed, and it's unclear when he exactly he'll be able to return. When healthy, he had looked like an absolute steal for Daryl Morey's front office. The No. 16 pick out of Duke, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, is averaging 14.3 points on .460/.383/.875 shooting splits, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.7 steals a night.
The Celtics, meanwhile, have yet to release their own injury report.
What's most worth keeping an eye on is the fate of five-time All-Star Boston power forward Jayson Tatum, who was a last-minute scratch in the Celtics' eventual 108-104 loss to the Orlando Magic after incurring a non-COVID-19 illness.
Boston is plenty deep, and should be able to survive against one of the conference's dregs even if Tatum does have to sit. At 22-7, the loaded Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the East, and appear hungry to be the league's first repeat champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.
