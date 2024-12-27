Is Jrue Holiday Playing? Full Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening, marking the first of a two game series. Boston looks to turn things around after coming off a two-game losing streak for the first time all season.
Ahead of Friday’s matchup, the Celtics could be without two key players, one being starting point guard Jrue Holiday. The Celtics listed Holiday earlier as questionable for Friday night as he’s nursing a right shoulder impingement.
He will be out for the game.
Holiday seemingly injured his shoulder on Monday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, and he was listed as questionable headed into the NBA Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was then officially ruled out of the Christmas Day game, as he continues managing the injury.
The Celtics struggled against Philadelphia, and a big reason why could be attributed to Holiday’s absence. He’s been a huge asset offensively with his backcourt playmaking at the point guard position, while also contributing 12.2 points per game.
Holiday is the heart of the offense, taking pressure of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the primary ball handlers, giving them more spacing to create better shots for everyone on the floor. While he isn’t a huge scoring threat, his high basketball IQ allows him to take good shots while getting his teammates involved.
The point-guard is also notorious for his defensive capabilities, serving as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. His on-ball defense, ability to play the passing lanes and disrupt passing lanes makes him a huge threat for opposing ball handlers, picking up at least one steal per game.
Losing Holiday could be a major disadvantage for the Celtics ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Pacers. The Pacers are a strong offensive team who is finding their footing in recent weeks, and this team grows hungrier and hungrier to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics will need more contribution from players off the bench, and likely more minutes from starting guard Derrick White should Holiday be ruled out of Friday’s matchup. In Holiday’s absence, it’s likely to see a start from backup point guard Payton Pritchard, who’s been having a phenomenal season this year averaging 15.7 points per game.
As the Celtics look to turn things around, having Jrue Holiday on the floor would be huge.
