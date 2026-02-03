Potential Boston Celtics Trade Candidate Suddenly On Injury Report
With the NBA Trade Deadline around the corner, every new appearance on the injury report becomes something that raises eyebrows.
The Celtics’ deadline is expected to be on the quiet side, with them operating more on the fringes. One of those fringe moves has been rumored to be trading away Chris Boucher, who has fallen out of the rotation.
As those rumors swirl, Boucher has suddenly been listed as “out” for tonight’s game in Dallas. According to the official injury report, he is out for personal reasons.
Of course, that alone doesn't mean that a trade is in the works. The team does not disclose what the reasons are. However, the timing at this point, with the deadline just two days away is always interesting.
Boucher joined the Celtics this summer as a free agent on a minimum deal. The 33-year-old forward has only played in nine games, the last of which came after a 30-game stretch on the bench. That game actually ended in controversy when Boucher hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of a blowout win over Sacramento.
The two talked it out on the floor and nothing came of it.
According to HoopsHype, “Boucher has drawn exploratory interest from the Hawks, 76ers, Suns, and other teams.” Boucher would likely be moved for a second-round pick, and it would open up room to either make an unbalanced trade or elevate one of their two-way players.
The Celtics have shown interest in other big men around the league, and seem to be targeting some lower-salary guys at this point. Moving Boucher for a pick also allows Boston to use their Kristaps Porzingis traded player exception to bring in someone making about $9 million or less without going over the second apron.
Potential targets in that range include Orlando’s Goga Bitadze ($8.3 million), Denver’s Zeke Nnaji ($8.3 million), and New Orleans’ Yves Missi ($3.3 million).
