Is OG Anunoby Playing vs Celtics? Knicks Reveal Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks for an early contest on Sunday.
The Celtics will look to move to 3-0 on the season series over the Knicks. They've easily won the first two games, and they'll look to do the same on Sunday.
Boston has shown to be the more dominant and physical team in their first two meetings.
The Celtics have beat the Knicks by an average score of 25 points. Boston has dominated the Knicks, and it appears New York has no answer for the defending champions.
Nonetheless, Sunday brings a new challenge, as Boston will look to extend their winning streak to five games.
The Celtics will have the majority of their core available for this matchup. The Knicks came into this contest banged up, but they will be relatively healthy, as they'll have their star forward, OG Anunoby.
Anunoby, who came into this game as questionable, has been upgraded to available.
The 27-year-old missed the last six games prior to the Knicks' most recent game on Friday due to a foot injury. He was given the green light on Friday when they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Anunoby was limited in their last contest as he finished with five points on a 2-for-6 shooting from the field and one steal over 27 minutes. The Knicks were cautious with his questionable tag prior to the game, and he is now 100 percent a full go for this crucial contest for both teams.
The Celtics sit as the No. 2 seed in the East, and the Knicks sit as the No. 3 seed. Boston has a three-game lead over New York, and after today, that could extend to four games.
If all goes well, these two teams will likely remain in the top three in the East unless something catastrophic happens.
The Celtics are 29-9 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference, scoring 117.3 points while shooting 46.1 percent from the field.
The Knicks are 9-2 in division matchups. New York has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.
Both teams have been great in their last 10 games. The Celtics are 8-2, averaging 117.6 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.
As for the Knicks, they are 7-3, averaging 122.1 points per game and shooting 49.4 percent from the field.
