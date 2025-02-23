OG Anunoby and Josh Hart Could Both Miss Celtics Game vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics are gearing up to face off against the New York Knicks. Boston has a fairly clean injury report for the game but New York could be missing some players.
Both defensive forward OG Anunoby and guard Josh Hart have been listed as questionable for this contest. If New York were to be missing either of these two players, it would be a tough loss for them going up against the Celtics.
Anunoby is one of the key players for the Knicks so his presence would massively be missed. The veteran gives New York a lockdown defensive wing, something that teams need if they want to beat the Celtics.
With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster, New York could have a very tough time defending Boston without the services of Anunoby. Anunoby brings a different element of toughness to this Knicks team so Boston would be given an advantage if he isn't able to play.
For the year, Anunoby has averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The veteran is also shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, giving New York a true 3-and-D type of player on the roster.
As for Hart, he is a Swiss-army knife type of player for New York. Hart can defend almost every position on the court and his energy can be infectious for this Knicks team.
Hart resembles everything that the Knicks want from their players and he plays his role to perfection. The guard is not a superstar by any means but he is a glue piece for this Knicks team.
For the year, he has averaged 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Hart is also shooting 55.6 percent from the field this season.
It remains to be seen if Boston will be facing a shorthanded Knicks team in this contest. But we should know more about these two injuries closer to the game start today.
