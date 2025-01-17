Jalen Suggs Injury Status For Celtics vs Magic
Will All-Defensive Second Team Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs hit the hardwood on Friday in a rematch against the Boston Celtics?
More Celtics: Boston Star Jayson Tatum Not Surprised at Brandon Jennings Callout
According to the league's latest injury report, the 6-foot-5 pro remains on the shelf with the low back strain that's kept him out for nearly two weeks so far.
Suggs initially hurt his back on this play against the Toronto Raptors in a January 3 tilt. Orlando eventually won, 106-97.
Prior to the injury, Suggs had been making a case for his first All-Star team this season, having taken on much of the offensive burden in the wake of monthslong oblique injuries to Magic star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero recently returned to action and looked none the worse for wear, though Wagner is still reconditioning.
More Celtics: Boston Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Completely Ignores Questions on 5-Second Clock Violation
Just because Suggs is unavailable for Friday's showdown, doesn't mean he isn't still tackling his rehabilitation with force. Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel captured footage of the young guard being put through drills by vice president of player performance Arnie Kander at TD Garden on Friday morning, alongside shelved 2023 lottery pick Jett Howard.
Through his 34 healthy contests for the 23-19 Magic this year, Suggs is averaging 16.4 points on .410/.312/.907 shooting splits, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks a night.
With Suggs out, his backup Cole Anthony has been serving as the team's starting point guard. Anthony is averaging 17.3 points on .444/.324/.684 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last six games, all starts.
Emerging big man Goga Bitadze (concussion protocol), reserve guard Gary Harris (left hamstring strain), Franz's big brother Moritz (done for the year with a torn left ACL), and two-way player Mac McClung are Orlando's other listed injury absences as of this writing.
For the Celtics, two-way players JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson are all with Boston's NBAGL team, the Maine Celtics. Rookie Baylor Scheierman has been recalled, and will be available after an extended assignment in Maine.
More Celtics:
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Viciously Trolled by Raptors Following Upset
Celtics' Dream Trade Target Considered to be $5 Million Defensive Guard
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.