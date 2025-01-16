Celtics' Jayson Tatum Viciously Trolled by Raptors Following Upset
In an absolute stunner, the reigning champion Boston Celtics fell by double digits, 110-97, to one of the Eastern Conference's worst teams, the 10-31 Toronto Raptors, in a truly lackluster road affair on Wednesday.
With the loss, Boston fell to a 28-12 on the 2024-25 season so far.
The Celtics now find themselves dangerously close to the 27-15 New York Knicks, currently the conference's No. 3 seed. Should New York lap Boston for the No. 2 spot in the East, the Celtics would lose out on homecourt advantage in a hypothetical second round matchup against their Atlantic Division rivals.
Following the upset Wednesday, the Raptors' social media team opted to troll five-time All-Star Boston power forward Jayson Tatum, posting a Celtics-referencing shamrock, the game's final margin, and a picture of former longtime NBA point guard Brandon Jennings wearing a hooded sweatshirt of his Milwaukee Bucks-era self.
For context, the former Bucks and Detroit Pistons star point guard appeared on former three-time Washington Wizards All-Star Gilbert Arenas' Underdog Sports show "Gil's Arena" recently and had some harsh words for Tatum.
"If you're so tough, why you didn't get Finals MVP last year?" Jennings wondered on the pod. Three-time All-Star wing Jaylen Brown earned that honor, as well as an Eastern Conference Finals MVP nod. "Why'd you let your running mate [Jaylen Brown] do it?"
Jennings added that he would fear Brown on the hardwood more than Tatum, although the latter is generally thought to be the team's best player.
"Not afraid, more just like, it's going to be tough today. Damn, I got to be on my s--- today," Jennings said.
Tatum responded on Instagram with a "Sports Center"-worthy play, mockingly calling out Jennings' critique as his own caption.
In the Raptors defeat at Scotiabank Arena, Tatum scored just 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from deep) and 3-of-5 shooting from the foul line, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out seven dimes and blocked one shot.
Brown fared even worse, scoring 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, while grabbing seven rebounds, passing for four assists and swiping a steal. Tatum notched a semi-respectable -1 plus-minus, while Brown had a dismal -23.
