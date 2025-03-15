Jaylen Brown Exits Celtics Game Early With Apparent Injury, Doubtful to Return
Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has exited the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to an injury. Brown is now doubtful to return due to low back spasms.
The Celtics lead the Nets by a score of 63-51 at the half but Brown isn't expected to return. This is a little concerning since Brown has been dealing with some injuries over the past few days.
Brown scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out two assists before he left the game. We will now await word to see what his status going forward is.
The star forward didn't play in the team's game against the Miami Heat on Friday. Brown has dealt with some injuries this season but the hope is that this won't be anything too serious.
Brown has been a catalyst for the Celtics this season and is a major reason why they remain as one of the better teams in the NBA. Over 55 games played this year, Brown has averaged 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
If Boston is going to repeat as NBA champions, they will need Brown at his full strength. The hope is that this injury isn't too serious and that he can return to the court sooner rather than later.
The team clinched a playoff spot on Friday and they are essentially locked into the No. 2 seed. So they have the luxury of taking things easy down the stretch of the regular season.
Read more: Celtics Officially Clinch Playoff Spot as Quest For Title Repeat Begins
Boston currently sits as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and they are seen as one of the favorites to win it all. If they are healthy, most would pick them to win any playoff series that they will be in.
If Brown is out for any amount of time, the Celtics are more than capable to hold down the fort. This Celtics team is loaded with talent all across the board and should be just fine if he is forced to miss any games.
