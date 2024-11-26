Celtics' Jaylen Brown Lists Lakers Superstar Among Biggest Sports Influences
Three-time All-Star Boston Celtics shooting guard/small forward Jaylen Brown did include a Celtics legend among his three top sports influences — but, shockingly, he also listed a Laker, per Ebenezer Samuel of Men's Health.
“Muhammad Ali, for his belief system, his faith, his charisma, his fearlessness—and his affirmation that ‘I’m the greatest.’ Kobe had that I-don’t-give-a-f--- attitude," Brown said. "Kobe’s confidence was real fulfilling, like he really thought that highly of himself—but also because he worked hard.” The third member of Brown's Big Three of impactful sports figures is 11-time Boston champion Bill Russell.
The 6-foot-10 Russell, a 12-time All-Star and five-time league MVP, is generally acknowledged to be one of the best five players in league history. He was a defense-first fulcrum (unfortunately during an era when blocks were not recorded), and the most prolific champion in the history of American team sports. Across 963 career regular season games, the San Francisco product averaged 15.1 points, a whopping 22.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during his Hall of Fame run in Boston from 1956-69.
The 6-foot-6 Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and one-time league MVP, is considered one of the greatest shooting guards ever. In his prime, he was a hyper-athletic two-way swingman who led L.A. to seven NBA Finals and five titles, alternately alongside Hall of Fame big men Shaquille O'Neal (three times) and Pau Gasol (twice).
As Brown told Samuel, he intends to supersede his on-the-court achievements with off-the-court impact. And that on-the-court impact is quite significant, given that he's led Boston to two NBA Finals and one title already, at age 28. In 14 contests this season, the University of California at Berkeley product seems to be well on his way to a fourth All-Star berth and a second All-NBA appearance, averaging 25.0 points on .440/.333/.765 shooting splits, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
“Quick,athletic,strong… the way our society is, it just wants to shape those qualities into entertainment,” Brown said. “But influence [doesn’t work like that]. Influence, to me, is beyond just entertainment.”
A big element of modern society Brown wants to help address is education.
“In America, you pay for your education. So if you don’t have money to afford it, you don’t have a contribution to society. It limits your opportunities significantly,” Brown said.
Brown created a Bridge Program, designed to connect students with scientists and astronauts of color, in an effort to show that there are exciting career opportunities beyond basketball.
“Every other player does basketball camps,” Brown said. “I do learning camps. Having someone like myself to just be around and tell [kids], ‘Yo, society is betting on you to lose. Well, I’m betting on you to win.’”
