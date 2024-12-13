Joe Mazulla Responds to JB Bickerstaff Comments About Celtics’ Ego

Asked Joe Mazzulla about JB Bickerstaff’s comments calling the Celtics unselfish:



“I think it's important to know that we do have egos. We just put them in the right place. It's not that we shouldn't have them. We should have them as long as they're put in the right place.” https://t.co/sFIZDCDBKp pic.twitter.com/9xqT4yycIA