Celtics News: Latest Trade Proposal Sees Boston Landing $160 Million Forward
The Boston Celtics are arguably the best team in the league. They are sitting pretty as we enter the season's first quarter.
The Celtics hold a strong record of 19-5 and have strong odds to win the 2025 NBA title. Although Boston is elite as constructed, there is a move out there that can take this team from elite to virtually unstoppable.
This latest trade proposal sees the Celtics parting ways with veteran center and champion Al Horford, Jared Springer, and two picks for Portland Trail Blazers forward Jermaine Grant.
Proposed Trade:
- Celtics Receive: Jerami Grant
- Blazers Receive: Al Horford, Jaden Springer, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick
As we approach the trade deadline, the Blazers will likely be sellers, and Grant is Portland's most attractive trade piece. His scoring ability, defensive versatility, and athleticism make him an appealing target for contending teams.
This trade offers clear benefits for both sides. The Celtics bolster their already formidable roster with Grant, a forward who can provide scoring, athleticism, and defensive flexibility. Adding Grant to a team already featuring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would give Boston yet another versatile defender capable of guarding elite opponents. His offensive contributions would also ease the scoring load on their star players, particularly in high-stakes matchups.
For Portland, the trade brings valuable assets for their rebuild. Horford’s expiring contract offers financial flexibility, while Springer adds youthful potential to the backcourt. More importantly, the first- and second-round draft picks give the Blazers additional capital to build for the future.
Portland is a team that will rebuild and look for more picks. The Celtics have a combination of young pieces who are under contract for many years and possess young superstars.
Boston has it good on its side, and the potential addition of Grant would only extend their title window.
The 30-year-old forward is under contract until the 2028-29 season, his age 34 season. He does have a player option at the end of the 2027-28 season.
However, Grant is not having a strong start to the season. He is averaging 15.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38 percent from the field.
However, on a team like Boston, Grant won't be thrust under much of the load, and he could play loose and freely.
This trade benefits Boston’s championship aspirations and aligns with Portland’s commitment to a complete rebuild.
