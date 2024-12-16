Kristaps Porziņģis Exits Celtics Game Early, Doesn't Return in Second Half
The Boston Celtics need a healthy Kristaps Porzingis. Unfortunately, he did not start the second half of their game against the Wizards because of right heel pain. Luke Kornet started in place of Porzingis.
A lot of what makes the Boston Celtics so dangerous is their starting five. They have guys that are matchup nightmares at every position. Kristaps Porzingis is one of those nightmare matchups. He is a 7’2 center who can shoot threes, a rare combination in the league.
Unfortunately, injuries have been a part of Porzingis’ career. He has missed a ton of games. Porzingis has only played 65 or more games once since the 2016-17 season. He missed most of the playoffs last year as well, only being available during the NBA Finals.
So far this season, Porzingis has played just seven games. He just can’t stay on the court. That hasn’t affected Boston’s ability to win games though because they are the second seed in the East even without him. Still, in order to be their best, he needs to be on the field.
On Sunday evening, Porzingis was back in the lineup and played very well against the Wizards early on. He was 5-6 for 11 points in just 11 minutes in the first half against Washington. Unfortunately, that right heel pain kept him out for the rest of the game.
If Porzingis is forced to miss more time, that would put more pressure on Al Horford and Luke Kornet. Both players have played well while the Celtics have waited on Porzingis to get healthy. Boston doesn’t really need Porzingis until the playoffs start.
As long as Porzingis is healthy once the playoffs start in April, then the Celtics will be fine. They need him to repeat as NBA champions because neither Horford nor Kornet is good enough to start in the long term.
It’s unclear how long this latest injury will sideline Porzingis. The good news for Boston is that they are plenty used to not having him on the court. This team has proven they can win without him, at least over the course of the regular season.
Whether Joe Mazzula opts to put Horford or Kornet in the starting lineup with Porzingis out is unclear. Horford has just played in 19 games this season, so this might fall on Kornet’s shoulders. Xavier Tillman will likely see more rotation minutes moving forward as well.
