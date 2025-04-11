Kristaps Porzingis Official Injury Status For Celtics vs Hornets Game
The Boston Celtics have just a couple of games left in the regular season. After playing great basketball for most of the season, they have secured the second seed in the East.
That means that they will have home-court advantage against every team they play in the Eastern Conference except for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Securing the second seed already also means that the Celtics don't have much to play for in the final couple of games. They just sat all of their starters in their last game against the Orlando Magic.
Boston is taking on the Charlotte Hornets in each of their last two games. Kristaps Porzingis has been someone that the Celtics have to worry about when it comes to injury.
After sitting out the game against Orlando, Porzingis is off the injury report and good to go in this first matchup against Charlotte.
Porzingis was not available to play in most of the playoff games the Celtics had last season. He came back for the NBA Finals and clearly wasn't 100 percent for that series, either.
This season, the Celtics are going to need everyone on their starting lineup available for every series because of how much better the rest of the Eastern Conference is.
Last season, they were able to just run through the East because of how many injuries the other teams around the conference had. If Porzingis misses an entire series again this year, the Celtics might not win that series.
Porzingis is still dealing with some aftereffects of his sickness that kept him out for eight games earlier this year. He hasn't been able to feel 100 percent and has been trying to rest up.
Having Porzingis healthy and ready to go for the second round of the playoffs will be most important. They can likely beat whoever they play in the first round without him if they needed to.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He is shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
