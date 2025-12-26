Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and More)
After a loaded NBA Christmas slate, there are nine more games to dive into on Friday, leaving a ton of opportunities for some player props.
I’ve narrowed things down to my four favorite picks on Friday, including a selection for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who has played at an All-NBA level this season and may be a little undervalued against the Chicago Bulls.
In addition to Maxey, I’m taking Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown to clear his points prop for the second game in a row against the Indiana Pacers. Brown had a huge second half against the Pacers on Monday, and it has pushed his season average scoring the ball to 29.4 points per game.
Let’s dive into a breakdown of those props – and more – for a loaded night of NBA action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 26
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Maxey and the 76ers are road underdogs against the Bulls on Friday, and there are several key players – Quentin Grimes, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid – that are listed as questionable for this matchup.
If none of those players end up suiting up, this could be a massive workload game for Maxey, who is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting an NBA-high 22.9 shots per night.
Maxey has scored 29 or more points in 14 games this season, and this is a great matchup against a Chicago team that ranks second in the NBA in pace, 23rd in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game.
Even if Embiid, Edgecombe and Grimes all play, Maxey still will have a huge role on offense. He’s taken at least 20 shots in 18 of his 26 games this season. He should be able to get whatever he wants against this soft Chicago defense.
Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
Brown kept his 30-point streak going on Monday night against the Pacers, dropping 30-plus for the eighth time in as many games this month.
The All-Star forward and former NBA Finals MVP is now up to 29.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The Pacers are not a bad defensive team – they rank 19th in the league in defensive rating – but Brown has been a usage monster this season, taking 21.5 shots and a career-high 7.6 free throws per game.
That gives him a tremendous floor when it comes to any scoring prop, and he does have 30 or more points in 18 of his 27 games this season. I’ll gladly back Brown to clear this number again on Friday.
Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Rebounds and Assists (-117)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Johnson is a great target against the Miami Heat:
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is making an All-NBA case this season, averaging 23.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The former first-round pick has turned into Atlanta’s best all-around player over the last two seasons, and he’s been on a heater in December, averaging 25.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game.
Now, Johnson takes on a Miami Heat team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace, meaning he’ll have a ton of possessions to pick up rebounds and assists on Friday. The Heat are 17th in opponent assists per game and 29th in the league in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Johnson has at least 19 rebounds and assists in eight of his nine games this month and 15 games overall this season. The star forward is also averaging 15.0 potential assists and 16.5 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
I think he’s a great bet with Miami expected to push the pace in this divisional matchup.
Donovan Clingan OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-106)
Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game this season, and he’s averaging a whopping 18.4 rebound chances per game.
I love him in this matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are down starting center Ivica Zubac (ankle) in this matchup. The Clippers are already just 18th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, so this matchup is perfect for Clingan, who could see an expanded role if Robert Williams III (questionable) sits out.
Clingan has exactly 14 rebounds in two of his last three games, and he’s played over 30 minutes in four straight. I’ll buy the second-year center at home if his usage remains the same on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
