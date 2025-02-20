Kyle Lowry Status for Celtics vs 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers will face a tough challenge when they take on the Boston Celtics in their upcoming matchup.
The Celtics, fresh off the All-Star Weekend where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown represented them in the festivities, come into the game with a solid 39-16 record, sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference.
With just over 20 games left in the regular season, Boston is still in the hunt for the top seed and will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare for the playoffs.
More Celtics: Paul George Injury Status for Celtics vs 76ers
Meanwhile, the 76ers are fighting for their playoff lives, currently in 11th place in the East standings.
They are hoping to secure a spot in the play-in tournament, which they can reach by finishing in at least ninth place. However, they'll have to navigate through a tough opponent in the Celtics, who are healthy and poised for a deep postseason run.
One of the challenges the 76ers face is the absence of veteran guard Kyle Lowry, who has been sidelined for the past two games due to a hip injury. Per the league's latest injury report, he will miss a third on Thursday night.
While Lowry has not been a major scoring threat for the 76ers this season, his experience and playmaking ability have been crucial, especially in the absence of rookie star Jarred McCain.
Lowry has averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 assists per game, but his leadership and ability to manage the offense have been key for Philly.
More Celtics: Does Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Still Need to Prove Anything?
Without Lowry, the backcourt for the 76ers becomes even more reliant on Paul George.
George, who has been a bright spot for the 76ers, will need additional support from other guards to shoulder the load against a strong and well-balanced Celtics squad.
The Celtics are known for their stifling defense and offensive firepower, with Tatum and Brown leading the charge.
To have a chance, Philly will need contributions from role players and their bench to alleviate pressure on George and create opportunities for scoring. The 76ers also must focus on maintaining defensive discipline, especially as Boston can punish mistakes with their dynamic duo.
With Lowry out again, the 76ers will have to rely on their remaining backcourt players to step up and play a complete game. The importance of this matchup cannot be overstated for the 76ers as they aim to climb into the play-in tournament race and gain momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
More Celtics:
One-Time Celtics Guard Will Not Face Boston After Joining Eastern Rival
Former Celtics Guard Joins Western Conference Squad on 10-Day Contract
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI.