Paul George Injury Status for Celtics vs 76ers
There was not a free-agent signing that got more attention this past offseason than Paul George heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the best free agent on the market after he couldn't come to an agreement with the Clippers.
Philly thought that adding George would give them a Big 3 by adding him with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Things have not worked out well for them.
They haven't been able to stay healthy all season long. Instead of being one of the top teams in the East, the 76ers 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Meanwhile, the Celtics come out of the All-Star break as the second-best team in the East. They are 5.5 games behind the Cavaliers for the top spot.
If they want to have any hope of catching them, they have to make a run right out of the gate in the second half of the season. Beating a bad 76ers team is part of that equation.
It would be easier for Boston to do that if Philly doesn't have George for their matchup on Thursday night. He has been on the injury report for a while due to a left finger injury.
He is listed as available for this game against the Celtics, meaning that the rest over the break did him some good. In fact, Embiid and Maxey are also available, meaning this will be a rare game in which all three of their best players are out there.
That makes things a bit tougher for the Celtics. A win would have been much easier to get had Geoerge been out for this game.
Boston is mostly healthy for this game as well. They are only missing Xavier Tillman for this game in terms of players who aren't on a two-way contract.
The Celtics are still one of the best teams in the league. They need to show that they can play some consistent basketball, though.
So far this season, George is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He is shooting just 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.
