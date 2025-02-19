Former Celtics Guard Joins Western Conference Squad on 10-Day Contract
Former Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer will make his way to the Utah Jazz.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Springer has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Jazz.
Charania shared via X.
The former Boston guard was traded to the Houston Rockets by the Celtics ahead of the NBA trade deadline and then waived by Houston. The Rockets waived Springer immediately after he was dealt to them.
The move was made to help the Celtics save some money on the luxury tax. Their tax bill would have been even higher if they had not made this move.
The 22-year-old guard will get another chance to prove his worth on the NBA level with the Jazz. He played in 26 games for Boston, averaging 1.7 points in 5.4 minutes per game.
Springer spent less than a calendar year with Boston. He was traded to Boston during last year's NBA trade deadline from the Phialdpehia 76ers in exchange for a second-round pick.
Before his move to Boston, Springer played the most minutes in his three-year career while posting 4.0 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 11.8 minutes for the Sixers.
He was a regular part of the team’s rotation in the month leading up to the 2024 trade deadline.
Springer's impressive performance in the 2024 NBA Summer League showcased his skills and potential to secure a more significant role with the Celtics.
In the Celtics' first game against the Miami Heat, Springer led the team with 23 points, demonstrating his scoring ability and potential to play lockdown defense. Springer only played one game before the Celtics shut him down.
Springer should get many opportunities with the Jazz, one of the worst teams in the league.
The Jazz currently sits with a 13-41 record, which has them as the No. 14 seed in the Western Conference. They will likely stay there for the rest of the season and are expected to have a high draft pick in this year's NBA draft.
Springer hails from North Carolina and attended the University of Tennessee from 2020-21. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the 76ers. He was selected 28th overall.
