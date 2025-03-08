Lonnie Walker Reveals He Almost Rejoined Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV’s brief tenure with the Boston Celtics was marked by determination and growth, and despite being waived by the team in October, the former NBA starter considered making a return to the organization.
After being let go, Walker was faced with a tough decision: Should he rejoin the Celtics’ G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, in hopes of earning a call-up back to Boston, or should he look overseas for new opportunities?
More Celtics: Joe Mazzulla Tried to Recruit JJ Redick to Join Celtics Coaching Staff
Ultimately, he chose to go overseas, signing with Zalgiris in Lithuania, but his journey to get back to the NBA and the Celtics organization highlights his resilience and growth as a player.
Walker’s time with the Celtics was relatively brief.
In his month-long training camp with the team, he worked tirelessly to earn a spot, pushing himself both physically and mentally. He made a strong impression, consistently being the first one in and the last one out, and even engaging in activities like cold water plunges and extra shooting sessions.
This determination wasn’t just about staying in shape—it was about trying to adapt and match the intensity and focus of Celtics stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard, who are known for their relentless work ethic.
Walker’s hard work paid off, as he became more refined in his approach to the game and developed a stronger sense of professionalism.
Despite not making the final Celtics roster, Walker knew he had more to offer and was driven to prove himself.
While the Maine Celtics seemed like a natural option for a potential return to the NBA, he ultimately chose to take his talents to Europe. The Lithuanian club Zalgiris offered him an NBA buyout clause, allowing Walker the flexibility to return to the NBA before February 18th, which made the decision an enticing gamble.
More Celtics: Luka Doncic Injury Status For Celtics vs Lakers
In Lithuania, Walker averaged 13.6 points per game across 19 games, showing flashes of his potential with a solid shooting performance (45.2% from two-point range and 33.1% from three).
Although a return to the NBA seemed unlikely as the buyout deadline loomed, a last-minute offer came from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Walker seized the opportunity and quickly signed with the team.
In his first few games, he struggled with his shooting, but his athleticism and shotmaking potential kept him in the 76ers’ plans. A standout performance came in a game against his former team, the Celtics, where Walker scored 17 points, a sign that he might be finding his rhythm again.
Walker’s journey demonstrates not only his resilience but also his confidence in his own abilities.
Despite the setbacks and challenges, he remains committed to improving. His time with the Celtics, though short, left a lasting impact.
The work ethic and lessons he learned in Boston continue to guide him as he pursues his NBA career, whether in Philadelphia or beyond.
As Walker continues to adapt and find his place with the 76ers, it’s clear that his time with the Celtics helped shape him into the player he is today—hungry for success and always willing to bet on himself.
More Celtics:
Joe Mazzulla Tried to Recruit JJ Redick to Join Celtics Coaching Staff
Luka Doncic Injury Status For Celtics vs Lakers
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI