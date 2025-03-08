Luka Doncic Injury Status For Celtics vs Lakers
The Boston Celtics continue to fight in the Eastern Conference. They are firmly behind the Cavaliers for the top spot in the East.
They also hold a five-game lead over the Knicks for the second seed. That means that the Celtics are pretty much locked into that seed unless the Celtics start to crater and lose a bunch of games in a row.
Boston will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC on Saturday night. The Lakers are coming in as the NBA's hottest team.
Los Angeles has won eight straight and 14 of their last 16 games. The Celtics are looking to stop that streak in its tracks.
Luka Doncic has been a big reason why the Lakers have been playing so well in recent weeks. He is much more comfortable in Los Angeles than he was when he first got to the team.
Doncic is starting to put up some big numbers. He also is on the injury report ahead of this matchup with the Celtics.
Doncic is listed as probable for this game against the Celtics with a right knee contusion. The Lakers have been very careful with him.
The Celtics have one of the few rosters in the NBA who have enough defensive players to handle both Luka Doncic and LeBron James. They have one of the best defensive backcourts in the league when they are all out there.
The Lakers have more to play for in this game than the Celtics do. They are fighting with the Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference standings.
This is obviously a historical showdown. When the Celtics and the Lakers play each other, it's must-see televsion.
Boston is still one of the best teams in the NBA when they have everyone healthy. This game will give them a good test. Beating Los Angeles would give them a lot of confidence.
Since joining the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. He's also shooting 40 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
