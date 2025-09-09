NBA Insider Believes Celtics Big Man is Poised for Breakout Season
A Boston Celtics insider recently made a convincing case for a young big man's possible breakout season.
Celtics team president Brad Stevens made a series of moves to totally remake his frontcourt rotation this summer. After five-time All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs this past May, it quickly became clear that Stevens intended to tear apart a club that had just won the title in 2024 and save some cash.
Stevens so far has already flipped starting center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and allowed third-string center Luke Kornet to sign a three-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Second-string center/power forward Al Horford, meanwhile, was reportedly tendered a veteran's minimum deal, but is supposedly eyeing a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
So Stevens pivoted, drafting former Kentucky center Amari Williams in the second round and signing free agent bigs Chris Boucher and Luka Garza to minimum contracts. They'll compete with former fourth-string center Neemias Queta for minutes.
More news: Celtics Guard Reveals He Had to Wear 'Ear Condom' After Scary Injury
Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston writes that two-way rookie center Williams could have a surprising first pro season.
"The Celtics have multiple holes to fill up front and must utilize every bit of size they have," Forsberg writes. "The player who might see the biggest spike in minutes on the parent roster is Neemias Queta, a former two-way signing who took advantage of call-ups early in his Boston tenure before before signed to the main roster."
Williams was a two-time All-CAA honoree and a two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year while at Drexel. He spent his fifth and final season of college eligibility with the Wildcats. During his lone Kentucky year in 2024-25, Williams averaged 10.9 points on 56.1 field goal shooting and 62.3 free throw shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.6 steals.
More news: Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Has Become Mentor for WNBA Head Coach
“Williams showed some obvious talents at Summer League, including excellent passing skills on the offensive end and shot-blocking prowess on the defensive side," Forsberg writes. "His ability to improve as a finisher might determine just how much time he ultimately carves out in Boston."
Could Williams actually crack the team's center rotation this year? There's certainly a chance.
Latest Celtics News:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.