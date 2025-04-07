NBA Insider Identifies This Slight Weakness in Celtics' Repeat Chances
The 57-20 Boston Celtics are hoping to win their second title in as many years — but one expert thinks the champs are not invulnerable.
ESPN's Zach Kram posits that a languid offensive pace may be the Achilles heel for the reigning champs, who are on paper one of the best two-way teams in the league.
"It's not easy to find a weakness in the Celtics, who join the [Oklahoma City] Thunder with a top-five offense and defense. But one potential playoff problem for Boston is an overly methodical offense -- and I don't mean the team's reliance on 3-pointers," Kram writes.
Boston is the most frequent 3-point shooting team in the league, and one of the most frequent 3-point shooting teams of all time. The Celtics are averaging a whopping 48.3 triple tries a night, almost six more than the nearest club, the Warriors, who are attempting 42.4 treys per.
"Rather, it ranks near the bottom of the league in a host of statistics related to offensive speed: 27th in pace, 30th in fast break points, 30th in transition frequency, per Cleaning the Glass; 27th in average time to shoot after a defensive rebound, per Inpredictable; and 30th in average time to shoot after a turnover."
To hear Kram tell it, the Eastern Conference boasts three title contenders: the Celtics, the 62-15 Cleveland Cavaliers, and the 49-28 New York Knicks. In the West, Kram considers the 64-13 Oklahoma City Thunder, the 47-30 Los Angeles Lakers, the 46-31 Golden State Warriors, the 47-31 Denver Nuggets, and 51-27 Houston Rockets to be the conference's major contenders.
The 46-32 Minnesota Timberwolves, who advanced to the Western Conference Finals last year, get short shrift here.
Kram observes that Boston's speed issues haven't proven to be much of an impediment across their past two seasons under head coach Joe Mazzulla.
"The Celtics' deliberate play hasn't harmed their overall offensive efforts over the past two seasons -- but for small stretches, especially when their 3s aren't falling, Boston can get stuck in the mud," Kram writes. "And it might not have the fast-break gear to free themselves and generate easy buckets."
Kram notes that the Thunder, who possess the league's top half-court defense (according to Cleaning the Glass), the Cavaliers and the 38-40 Orlando Magic could all take advantage of Boston's slow speed. Boston went 0-2 against Oklahoma City this season.
Cleveland and Orlando best the East's top half-court defenses, but Orlando lacks the scoring punch to truly make Boston pay.
