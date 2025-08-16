NBA Schedulers Surprisingly Optimistic About Celtics This Year
The Boston Celtics are not expected to compete for a championship next season, with Jayson Tatum being out for most of the year with a torn Achilles tendon.
Without Tatum, the Celtics might end up having a gap year. Most NBA pundits aren't expecting the Celtics to compete deep into the playoffs, if they are even able to make the playoffs.
Despite the Celtics being expected to take a step back, the NBA doesn't see it that way. They have scheduled the Celtics for quite a few nationally televised games next season.
More news: Celtics Tried to Sign Rookie Before Trading Multiple Draft Picks For Him
The Boston Celtics are scheduled to have 25 nationally broadcast games
Even with all of the questions surrounding the Celtics and their roster, the NBA has them playing 25 games on national TV next season. They must think the ratings won't go down with them playing that many games.
Boston believes internally that it can still compete in the playoffs next season. They think that the guys they have on the roster will be able to step up and take the place of the starters they lost.
The Celtics are by far the team that has the most nationally televised games for a team that might not make the playoffs. The NBA is counting on the brand that the Celtics bring to keep ratings high.
Jaylen Brown is still one of the best players in the league, and now he will have an elevated role as the top scorer on the team. He will have a lot on his plate.
More news: Celtics' Derrick White Recalls Hilarious Tooth Mishap During 2024 NBA Finals
The Celtics still attract NBA viewership in high numbers
Even with the Celtics being projected to have a down year, they are still one of the two most iconic franchises in the league. Boston and Los Angeles still draw casual NBA fans to watch games, which is what the league is hoping for.
When Tatum is fully healthy for the 2026-27 season, that is when the Celtics will have a better shot at winning a title. They will likely have even more nationally televised games for that season.
Perhaps the NBA office knows something that no one else knows. Maybe the Celtics will shock the world next year.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.