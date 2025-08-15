Celtics Tried to Sign Rookie Before Trading Multiple Draft Picks For Him
The Boston Celtics were looking to add some rookies after the draft, who they believe could have added some value to the roster. With next year likely going to be a gap year, they are looking to develop some players.
RJ Luis Jr. was one of the players that the Celtics were looking at following the draft. Luis Jr. came out for the draft after playing for St. John's last season.
Luis Jr. was signed by the Utah Jazz and is now finally part of the Celtics, but Boston was trying to get him before it cost them multiple draft picks.
The Boston Celtics were trying to sign RJ Luis right after the draft
According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Celtics were trying to bring Luis Jr. in as an undrafted free agent before he signed with the Jazz.
Fischer reports that Luis Jr. was deciding between the Celtics and the Jazz before ultimately deciding to sign with Utah. He likely thought he had a better shot at getting some playing time with them.
Boston clearly liked him a lot because they eventually traded a couple of draft picks to bring him to the team. Luis Jr. is a player whom Boston seems to believe a lot in.
The Celtics do need some help at the guard spot. Luis Jr. is able to rebound at an elite level from the guard spot, which is something that Boston needs help with.
The Celtics are happy to get a player they love in a salary-shedding move
Not only do the Celtics get a player that they love in Luis Jr., but they get him as they were able to save a bunch of money in the luxury tax. That's the best of both worlds for them.
While they had to give up a couple of second-round picks in order to bring him in, the Celtics are happy with the fact that they were able to get a young player whom they can develop.
Last season with the Red Storm, Luis Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two assists per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
