Celtics' Derrick White Recalls Hilarious Tooth Mishap During 2024 NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics have been extremely pleased with Derrick White since they traded for him back in the 2021-22 season. He has become a key part of their core, especially on the defensive end of the court.
White was one of the key players who helped them win the NBA championship back in the 2024 season. Now, he will be relied on even more with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis no longer on the team.
White also had one of the most iconic moments of his NBA career with the Celtics when he chipped his tooth. He recently recalled that event.
While speaking on his own new White Noise Podcast, White recalled what was going through his mind when that happened.
"I see the ball, loose ball, and I'm just like, 'I gotta get down on the floor.' Like, this is the Finals," White said. "Then I just feel like, as soon as it happened, I was like 'Oh, my tooth is gone.' I put my tongue up there and couldn't feel anything."
White thought that he had actually lost the entire tooth. It ended up only being chipped, but that didn't stop White from freaking out about it.
"I went up to Pat and was like, 'My tooth is gone.' And he was like, 'No, it's just chipped.' So I was like, oh, we fine then. It didn't hurt," White revealed.
The Pat here is likely Celtics trainer Patrick Chasse, who left Boston this year to join former assistant coach Charles Lee's Charlotte Hornets.
White just wanted to make sure that he didn't lose one of his front teeth, which would have been embarrassing for him to do in any game.
Celtics guard Derrick White is glad he didn't lose his front tooth
Ultimately, White was willing to give up anything in order to play as hard as he needed to in order to win a title. White's sole goal was to win the championship.
The Celtics are hoping that White will be in a position to dive for a loose ball in a Finals game sometime soon, once again. It likely won't be next year without Jayson Tatum available, though.
This past season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
