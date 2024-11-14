Nike Shades Celtics' Jaylen Brown Following Giannis Antetokounmpo's Monster Game
In a recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown got into it with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. During the game, Antetokounmpo looked like he was going for a handshake with Brown, only to pull his hand away at the last second.
While Antetokounmpo found the incident funny, Brown didn't and responded to it after the fact. He called Antetokounmpo a child, leading to more drama between the two franchises.
"Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win and that's what we did tonight."
Antetokounmpo then responded to Brown's response, showing some confusion about why he was so angry.
"We always joke around with the flow of the game. It's something that I do to my kids, I play around. This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."
But now, Nike has jumped into the drama. After Antetokounmpo dropped 59 points to help Milwaukee take down the Detroit Pistons, they released a message.
Nike seemed to take a stance on the matter and clearly sided with Antetokounmpo. The two stars made waves throughout NBA circles with their comments, with many people tuning it to see what would happen between them.
The Bucks star also doubled down on his comments regarding Brown, saying he would pull the move again if he had the chance.
"I think he's an incredible player. He always does the right thing to help his team win. But I'm just gonna continue to be me and at the end of the day if I'm called the child so be it. ... If I have another opportunity I'll do it again."
Both Antetokounmpo and Brown have established themselves as stars in the NBA so this incident was certainly interesting. The two teams have played each other in the playoffs multiple times so the rivalry is still alive.
The next time that the two squads will meet up will be Dec. 6 in Boston. We could end up seeing some fireworks happening in this game, especially if it ends up being a close contest.
Boston has started the new season with a record of 10-3 while the Bucks hold a record of 4-8. The two teams have gone in different directions to open the year but have already given fans some strong entertainment early on.
