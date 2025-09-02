Projecting Celtics' Center Rotation After Summer Moves
The Boston Celtics have to figure out a new center rotation heading into next season after a summer full of big moves. Kristaps Porzingis is now in Atlanta, Luke Kornet is in San Antonio, and Al Horford is likely going to be in Golden State.
With all of those options gone, the Celtics are now stuck playing some guys who don't have a lot of starting experience. They only have two centers on the roster right now who even have rotation experience.
With the offseason moves mostly finished, Boston will now have to figure out the center rotation as it heads into training camp. This could be the rotation that they decide on.
More news: Anonymous Exec Has Shocking Prediction for Celtics Leading Scorer This Season
Heading into next season, there are really only two guys at center whom they can trust to put on the court. Neemias Queta, the lone center left from last year's roster, and Luka Garza.
As the Celtics get the team ready for training camp, it will be a battle between those two players for the starting spot. Right now, it looks like Queta has the upper hand.
Queta's performance in Eurobasket gives them some hope that he can develop into a starting center in the NBA at some point. It also likely gives him the edge over Garza.
Garza doesn't have a track record of being able to block shots at a high level at the rim. Queta is someone who can do that, which should keep Boston's defense from being run through on a game-to-game basis.
More news: Could Celtics Big Man’s Insane EuroBasket Output Earn Him Starting Spot?
The Celtics will likely start Queta and bring Garza off the bench
Right now, Queta will likely be the starting center with Garza coming off the bench to help score some points. He is the better 3-point shooter of the two, so he has the higher ceiling offensively.
Offensively, Queta still has some growth to do. He has to figure out a way to shoot the ball so he can spread out the floor just like Garza does. Still, he is the better starting option right now.
Last season, Queta averaged five points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. Garza averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.