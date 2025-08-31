Could Celtics Big Man’s Insane EuroBasket Output Earn Him Starting Spot?
As Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta puts up on monster numbers at EuroBasket for Team Portugal, he must be wondering "Why not me?"
The Celtics have seen their frontcourt endure a major overhauling throughout the offseason. Gone are the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet. Luka Garza was brought in to provide depth from the Minnesota Timberwolvs on a short deal. Veteran Chris Boucher also signed with the C's in the offseason.
Quietly waiting in the wings is Queta — the 7-footer from Portugal who actually is a returning big man on the roster. There's not much in the way of a track record pertaining to the 26-year-old. In a combined four NBA seasons (two with the Celtics, two with the Sacramento Kings), Queta has played in 110 total games — averaging 4.7 PPG and 3.6 PPG.
In those 110 contest, Queta has started only six times (all coming this past year in Boston). While the career numbers don't exactly scream 'starting NBA center', there's a real chance the Celtics could be starting the athletic big man.
If his play in the recent EuroBasket tournament for Portugal is any indication, Queta may be in line for a big jump in production. He dropped 23 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks for his home country in a 62-50 win over Czech Republic. It was Portugal's first EuroBasket win since 2007 (18 years).
As the clips show, Queta was dominant on both ends of the floor utilizing explosiveness around the rim and in the painted area. He was great again Saturday versus one of the tournament favorites in Turkey.
Despite Portugal getting walloped by a score of 95-54, Queta did lead the team in scoring with 15 points and seven rebounds. He was primarily going up against Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun as well as a host of other NBA players (Adem Bona, Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz).
No one is expecting Queta to put up these types of numbers with the Celtics. However, is there a world where with extended minutes he can approach double-figures in points with at least seven rebounds and over one block per contest?
Given the opportunities he should receive, that seems like a realistic and feasible goal.
