Rajon Rondo Explains How Champion Celtics Are 'Changing the Game'
The Boston Celtics have started the season in top form, boasting a 5-1 record ahead of their Saturday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference, Boston is showcasing the level of dominance that has fans and analysts alike buzzing about the possibility of a repeat championship—a feat last achieved by the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors.
While there’s still a long season ahead, it’s clear the Celtics are setting themselves up as serious contenders once again.
Former Celtics champion and point guard Rajon Rondo recently shared his admiration for the team’s early-season performance on the Truth Lounge, alongside his former All-Star Celtics teammate Paul Pierce, praising Boston’s transformative style of play.
He noted the way they’re “changing the game” through their remarkable three-point shooting—an area where the Celtics are excelling.
“Right now they are changing the game,” Rondo said. “At least five guys are going to shoot 10 threes a game, think about it. I’m talking about [Jaylen] Brown, [Jayson] Tatum, [Derrick] White, [Payton] Pritchard, [Sam] Hauser, and then the big fella ain’t even shot, ain’t back yet [Kristaps] Porziņģis. The way they play unselfishly.”
“But you also have the have the makeup and the character I the locker room to allow guys like a Pritchard to go for 28, you know what I mean and not be jealous.”
The Celtics are the definition of unselfish. They have a ton of players who are selfless, which is a big reason why they are so good.
With an NBA-best average of 125.5 points per game, they also lead the league in both three-pointers made (19.7) and attempted (50.0) per game. This blend of high volume and efficiency from beyond the arc makes them a challenging matchup for any team.
The Celtics’ roster, led by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, is deep with shooters and scorers capable of stepping up on any given night. Last year’s title win marked the team’s first championship since 2008, and it has given Boston renewed momentum to potentially start a new era of success. With their lethal shooting and solid all-around play, the Celtics look well-prepared to make another deep playoff run.
If they maintain this level of play, it would be no surprise to see them at the top once again. The only team that can stop Boston is themselves.
We have a long way to go, but so far, things are looking swell for Boston.
