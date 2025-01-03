Rockets Star Breaks Hand During Shootaround Ahead of Celtics Clash
Ahead of his club's impending game against the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka revealed to reporters that starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr. broke his left hand during a team shootaround and will be out for the next 4-8 weeks, reports Brian Robb of MassLive.
Udoka, of course, coached Boston to the 2022 NBA Finals during his one-and-done season at the helm of the Celtics, before being fired for an improper workplace relationship. Joe Mazzulla, one of his deeper-bench assistants, was promoted to replace him, and led the Celtics to the title in 2024.
Robb writes that center Kristaps Porzingis is slated to make his return to the Celtics lineup for the first time since spraining his ankle on Christmas Day against the Philadelphia 76ers. Three-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown, however, remains out for the second straight contest with a right shoulder strain.
Two-way players Anton Watson and JD Davison are away from the team with its NBAGL affiliate squad, the Maine Celtics, as is little-used rookie wing Baylor Scheierman.
Both Tari Eason (doubtful with a left lower leg injury) and Amen Thompson (suspended), one of whom will likely replace Smith as Udoka's starting power forward of choice, are probably going to miss out on tonight's contest. Does this mean one-time former Celtic Jeff Green, who's been relatively buried in Udoka's rotation this year, could earn the starting nod against Boston? Time will tell.
This story will be updated...
More Celtics: Boston Could Be Down Three Crucial Starters vs Rockets