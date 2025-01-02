Celtics News: Surprise Boston Guard Among Top East All-Star Voting Honorees
The first wave of 2025 NBA All-Star Game fan voting results has arrived.
Although an All-Defensive Team Boston Celtics guard did make the top ten in Eastern Conference vote recipients, it may not be the one casual fans would expect.
Derrick White, not Jrue Holiday, currently — just barely — has cracked the top 10, with his 120,706 fan votes ranking 10th. While Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro's 125,251 votes and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey's 246,648 fan votes make sense, it's a bit shocking that a player from the worst team in the NBA, Jordan Poole, received 164,383 fan votes — nearly 44,00 more than White notched, despite being a fantastic two-way player on one of the league's best teams.
This story will be updated...
