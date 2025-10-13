Surprise Celtics Rookie Projected to 'Have Bigger Impact' Than Top Pick Hugo Gonzalez
Just because Hugo Gonzalez was the Boston Celtics' top rookie draft this summer, doesn't necessarily mean the team's lone first-round selection will be its most important young player, posits Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.
A two-way center, former Kentucky product Amari Williams, could carve out real rotation minutes in that role thanks to a major opportunity. Of course, Boston general manager and team president Brad Stevens would need to promote Williams to his standard roster if Stevens wants Williams to actually compete in the playoffs.
More news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Backs Up His Words as Boston's New Leader This Season
"Amari Williams may have been selected nearly 20 spots after Hugo Gonzalez in June's draft, although his position makes it far more likely that the Boston Celtics will call on his services.
Williams is an athletic, rim-rolling big who the Celtics desperately need after losing Kristaps Porziņģis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet this offseason," Swartz writes.
The 6-foot-11 big man has appeared in three preseason meetings for the Celtics so far during this exhibition stretch. Across three games, Williams has been playing sparingly with his new team, averaging 2.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 5.4 minutes per.
More news: Celtics Insider Reveals How Boston Could Have Kept Al Horford
As Swartz observes, the 23-year-old Williams is actually a far more polished player than the 19-year-old Gonzalez.
Williams logged five seasons playing at the collegiate level. Boston also has a fairly serious need at center, as Swartz outlines, while the club's top perimeters are already a bit more clearly defined (and better compensated).
Williams Could Develop Into a High-Impact Piece for Boston Earlier Than Planned
Selected with the No. 46 overall pick in June's 2025 NBA Draft, Williams will ostensibly spend his debut pro season being toggled between the Celtics and their NBAGL affiliate squad, the Maine Celtics. Boston signed him and fellow second-round draftee Max Shulga to a pair of two-way deals.
Williams is permitted to play 50 games with Boston proper, before Stevens has to convert his deal to a standard contract.
Following the team's trade of Porzingis and the free agent exits of Horford and Kornet, former fourth-string center Neemias Queta has been installed by head coach Joe Mazzulla into Boston's preseason first five. Free agent signing Luka Garza has been playing the lion's share of backup center minutes (floor spacer Chris Boucher is mainly playing at the power forward slot, but could in theory play enter), while veteran Xavier Tillman is also angling for some run.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.