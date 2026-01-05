Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, and the All-Star wing dropped 50 on 18-of-26 shooting in the matchup.
Now, Boston is favored at home against a Chicago Bulls team that is just one game under .500.
The Bulls are without Josh Giddey (hamstring) in this game, and they’ve struggled a bit on the road, going 7-9 straight up and 8-8 against the spread in 16 games.
Boston is within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it’s won three games in a row. Even with Jayson Tatum out so far this season as he recovers from an Achilles tear, Boston is showing that it’s a true contender in the East.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this game on Monday.
Bulls vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +11.5 (-110)
- Celtics -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +410
- Celtics: -550
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, CHSN
- Bulls record: 17-18
- Celtics record: 22-12
Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Josh Giddey – out
- Jalen Smith – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Coby White – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – probable
- Max Shulga – probable
- Amari Williams – probable
- Jayson Tatum – out
Bulls vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 30.5 Points (-113)
In today’s best NBA props column at SI Betting, I broke down why Brown is a great bet to continue his offensive heater:
All season long, Brown has been on a scoring heater for the Boston Celtics, averaging 30.1 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3.
Now, he takes on a Chicago Bulls team that ranks 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game. Brown is coming off a 50-ball against the Los Angeles Clippers in a win on Saturday night.
Since Dec. 1, Brown has at least 30 points in all but two games, and he’s now taking 21.7 shots per game and leading the NBA in field goals made per game (11.1). He’s a must bet against one of the worst defenses in the league tonight.
Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
It’s time to start taking Boston seriously as a potential NBA Finals contender.
The C’s may get Jayson Tatum back later in the year, but even without him, they are third in the NBA in net rating (+7.8), second in offensive rating and 15th in defensive rating.
Now, they take on a Chicago team that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in both net and defensive rating and down arguably its best player in Josh Giddey. Plus, Coby White is questionable for this matchup.
The C’s have won three in a row, and they have posted an average scoring margin of +9.2 when set as a home favorite.
I think they can blow out this Chicago team that is two games under .500 on the road in the 2025-26 season.
Pick: Celtics -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
