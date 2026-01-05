Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen)
Monday’s NBA action features eight games, and there are a ton of player prop angles to consider with stars like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard all set to take the floor.
When it comes to this player prop column each day here at SI Betting, I like to find some variety from star players to role players, as there are plenty of times where an unheralded player can slip through the cracks and actually turn out to be a great prop option.
On Jan. 5, I’m targeting Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant and Ivica Zubac as some of my picks for this loaded slate.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each prop – and the latest odds – for Monday night’s NBA action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Jaylen Brown OVER 30.5 Points (-113)
All season long, Brown has been on a scoring heater for the Boston Celtics, averaging 30.1 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3.
Now, he takes on a Chicago Bulls team that ranks 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game. Brown is coming off a 50-ball against the Los Angeles Clippers in a win on Saturday night.
Since Dec. 1, Brown has at least 30 points in all but two games, and he’s now taking 21.7 shots per game and leading the NBA in field goals made per game (11.1). He’s a must bet against one of the worst defenses in the league tonight.
Kevin Durant OVER 27.5 Points (-116)
Alperen Sengun is out for the Houston Rockets on Monday against the Phoenix Suns, and I think that’s good news for Kevin Durant against his former team.
In four games without Sengun this season, Durant is averaging 28.8 points on 18.5 shots per game, taking 1.5 more shots in those contests.
Now, he gets a Phoenix squad that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after a thrilling win against OKC (on a Devin Booker buzzer beater). So, this could be a letdown or rest spot for the Suns.
Durant is averaging over 25 points per game this season, and he’s shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3. I don’t mind him at this number with an increased workload likely coming on Monday night.
DaRon Holmes II UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-130)
Former first-round pick DaRon Holmes is finally in the Denver rotation after missing his whole rookie season due to an Achilles injury, but he’s overvalued on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Denver is a major underdog and could sit some players on the second night of a back-to-back, but Holmes has done very little on the boards with Nikola Jokic out the last three games.
The Nuggets youngster is averaging just 1.8 rebounds per game for the season, and he’s put up three, four and one board in his last three games despite playing 15 or more minutes in each of them.
Even though Philly ranks outside the top half of the league in rebounding percentage, I think the UNDER is the play for Holmes, who has never grabbed more than four boards in an NBA game in his career.
Ivica Zubac OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+102)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Zubac to clear this line against Golden State:
Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac recently returned from an injury, and he has a very favorable matchup on Monday against a smaller Golden State Warriors team.
Golden State ranks 20th in the NBA in both rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game, and that’s a great sign for Zubac to reach 10 or more boards on Monday night.
In his last 10 games against Golden State, Zubac has 10 or more boards in eight of them, picking up at least 11 rebounds in five straight. Even though he may play a few less minutes since he’s returning from an injury, I’d expect the Clippers center to control the glass whenever he’s in the game.
This season, Zubac started slow, but he’s now averaging 11.0 rebounds on 20.2 rebound chances per game. He’s a steal at plus money against Golden State.
Lauri Markkanen OVER 26.5 Points (-116)
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.9 points per game this season while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3.
Markkanen and Keyonte George have been the focal points on the Utah offense, and Markkanen is attempting a career-high 19.7 shots per game in the 2025-26 season.
That makes him a great prop target on Monday against a Portland Trail Blazers defense that is just 19th in defensive rating. The Blazers allowed Markkanen 32 points on 19 shots in the first meeting this season, and their down multiple rotation players – including veterans Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday – on Monday.
I’ll bet on Markkanen hitting his season average in this divisional matchup.
