A Closer Look at Baylor Scheierman's Defensive Impact On A Perfect Boston Celtics Road Trip

The Boston Celtics have won four games in a row and nine of their last 10, recovering from a mid-January lull to sit in second place with a 38-19 record.

Obviously, Jaylen Brown has been playing at, or close to, an MVP level to help carry the team. Derrick White should make an All-Defensive team. And Payton Pritchard, despite a tough night against Phoenix, is back to his Sixth Man of the Year level off the bench.

But it’s the contributions of the role players that have elevated the Celtics to these heights all season. It’s a credit to Joe Mazzulla that he has everyone ready to step in when called upon, but it’s also a credit to the guys for staying ready and figuring out how they can help.

Baylor Scheierman stands out as a key contributor to Boston’s success. He has started 11 games for the Celtics, doing a lot of the dirty work in that starting lineup. He’s become one of Boston’s best rebounders, grabbing 21.3% of the available defensive rebounds when he’s on the floor, second only to Neemias Queta. And he’s picking up tough defensive matchups and succeeding.

“He has an understanding of what he has to do in order for us to be successful, and does it every night,” Joe Mazzulla said after beating Phoenix. “He takes pride in the process of winning. And you saw that tonight with 11 rebounds.”

NBA tracking data isn’t perfect, but it does show that Scheierman has been holding his own against some tough opponents.

Against Phoenix, Scheierman spent 4:09 guarding Jalen Green over nearly 20 possessions. Green scored three points in that time, on 1-5 shooting. Spent another nearly four minutes picking up Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, and Ryan Dunn, who combined to score four points.

He drew the Luka Doncic assignment against the Lakers, guarding an MVP candidate for more than seven minutes. Doncic shot 3-8 and scored seven points. He only had one assist in that time. In fact, the tracking data had him guarding 13 Lakers that night, and they combined for four points.

Ten Golden State Warriors scored nine combined points against Scheierman. He has been a defensive madman on this road trip. And it all starts with preparation with the coaching staff.

“We watch personnel before every game, the player's tendencies,” Scheierman told reporters at the pre-Suns shoot around (via CLNS). “Luka wants to drive right. When he's going left, he wants to get to that step back. And you know he's going to try to foul bait and try to get to the free throw line. So you try your best to make things difficult on him.”

Scheierman isn’t doing it alone, but he’s been a big part of a much-improved defense this month. It’s a true team effort, but Scheierman’s effort stands out now that he’s in the starting lineup. He came into the league with a reputation as a shooter, but it’s his toughness, defense, and rebounding that are helping the Celtics win games and hold onto their playoff seeding.