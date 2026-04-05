Boston Celtics Get Good Injury News About Nikola Vučević
If there's been one constant this season for the Boston Celtics, it’s that there has always been a name on the injury report.
That might be coming to an end now that Nikola Vučević has been cleared to play. Vučević has missed four weeks due to a fracture in his right ring finger. He underwent surgery on March 7 to repair the fracture, but has been with the team for the entire month. That, according to Joe Mazzulla, has helped Vučević get up to speed even though he hasn’t played.
“He’s been in every film session, every walk through, practice, shoot around that we've had,” Joe Mazzulla said before taking on the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. “I think it's kind of maybe even slowed down for him. I think seeing the game live from a different perspective … hearing the communication and things, I think it just slowed down for him.”
Now that Vučević is back, he’ll finally get a chance to work with Jayson Tatum. Vučević hurt his finger minutes into Tatum’s return against the Dallas Mavericks, so it would seem that getting him reps with Tatum will be a priority. Mazzulla isn’t looking at it that way, at least publicly.
“I think the thing we're looking forward to is how teams are gonna defend when Vuc is out there,” Mazzulla said. “What coverage they're gonna be in. what are the matchups, and that’'ll kind of dictate what our reads need to be.”
There are five games left, and one of them is on a back-to-back, which Tatum will probably miss. So that gives Vučević and Tatum just four games to work on whatever chemistry they can develop. That's not a lot of time, but Mazzulla believes the team can lean on Vučević’s experience to get him through any rough patches.
“He's been around a long time,” Mazzulla said. “I think a lot of it is more about just in-game communication on both ends of the floor. But through the work with [Celtics assistant] Amile [Jefferson] and film sessions, and he’s been around a long time, he's a smart player.”
Vučević’ has played 12 games for the Celtics, averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. His best game was a 28-point, 11-rebound performance against the Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown says Vučević’ needs to be aggressive for the Celtics to be at their best.
“That's what we need from him, make or miss,” Brown said after that Nets game. “We need him to be aggressive. That's why he's here.”
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis