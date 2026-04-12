Boston Celtics List Seven Players on Injury Report, Sign Guard To Fill Final Spot

The Boston Celtics have locked up the second seed, but the Orlando Magic have something to fight for when the two teams meet up on Sunday. A win over the Celtics would, at the very least, give them home court in the 7/8 play-in game, and it gives them an outside chance at the sixth seed.

This situation is reflected in the injury reports, which only includes three players for the Magic, but seven Celtics.

Jett Howard (ankle) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are both listed as questionable. Wendell Carter Jr. is available with a nasal fracture. He’ll be wearing a face mask for the game.

The Celtics are taking no chances with this game. They've officially listed four players as out, and three more as doubtful. There was some question about whether the Celtics might play some of these guys, at least a little, because ESPN picked up the game. But most of the guys listed have been listed before with the same reasons.

Jayson Tatum is out because of his Achilles repair management plan, Jaylen Brown is out with left Achilles tendinitis, Neemias Queta is out with a toe sprain, and Derrick White is out with a knee contusion.

Because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also miss Oklahoma City’s season finale, Jaylen Brown will end the season as the NBA’s leader in field goals made. Unless Tyrese Maxey scores 51 in his season finale (which is against the Milwaukee Bucks, so let’s not rule it out), Brown will finish third in total points.

Queta wraps up his season with 636 rebounds, 100 blocks, and 60 steals, the first player since Robert Parish to accomplish 600/100/60. Dave Cowens is the only other Celtic to do it.

Sam Hauser (low back spasm), Payton Pritchard (plantar fasciitis), and Nikola Vucevic (finger) are all listed as doubtful. Pritchard is the only new addition to the list. Like with Brown’ tendinitis, I’m sure you can scan most of the players in the league and find enough inflammation right now to list them out with something.

The Celtics signed Dalano Banton to a two-year standard contract to fill their last roster spot, so he’ll get an opportunity to fill some of the void left by, presumably, all seven guys missing the game.

The remaining available players for Sunday’s game are Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Luka Garza, Jordan Walsh, Ron Harper Jr., Amari Williams, Max Shulga, Jon Tonje, and Banton.

Every team in the league is playing on Sunday. All Eastern Conference games start at 6 p.m. so as to avoid tanking for playoff positioning. The Western Conference games all start at 8:30 p.m.