Boston Celtics List Seven Players on Injury Report, Sign Guard To Fill Final Spot
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The Boston Celtics have locked up the second seed, but the Orlando Magic have something to fight for when the two teams meet up on Sunday. A win over the Celtics would, at the very least, give them home court in the 7/8 play-in game, and it gives them an outside chance at the sixth seed.
This situation is reflected in the injury reports, which only includes three players for the Magic, but seven Celtics.
Jett Howard (ankle) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are both listed as questionable. Wendell Carter Jr. is available with a nasal fracture. He’ll be wearing a face mask for the game.
The Celtics are taking no chances with this game. They've officially listed four players as out, and three more as doubtful. There was some question about whether the Celtics might play some of these guys, at least a little, because ESPN picked up the game. But most of the guys listed have been listed before with the same reasons.
Jayson Tatum is out because of his Achilles repair management plan, Jaylen Brown is out with left Achilles tendinitis, Neemias Queta is out with a toe sprain, and Derrick White is out with a knee contusion.
Because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also miss Oklahoma City’s season finale, Jaylen Brown will end the season as the NBA’s leader in field goals made. Unless Tyrese Maxey scores 51 in his season finale (which is against the Milwaukee Bucks, so let’s not rule it out), Brown will finish third in total points.
Queta wraps up his season with 636 rebounds, 100 blocks, and 60 steals, the first player since Robert Parish to accomplish 600/100/60. Dave Cowens is the only other Celtic to do it.
Sam Hauser (low back spasm), Payton Pritchard (plantar fasciitis), and Nikola Vucevic (finger) are all listed as doubtful. Pritchard is the only new addition to the list. Like with Brown’ tendinitis, I’m sure you can scan most of the players in the league and find enough inflammation right now to list them out with something.
The Celtics signed Dalano Banton to a two-year standard contract to fill their last roster spot, so he’ll get an opportunity to fill some of the void left by, presumably, all seven guys missing the game.
The remaining available players for Sunday’s game are Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Luka Garza, Jordan Walsh, Ron Harper Jr., Amari Williams, Max Shulga, Jon Tonje, and Banton.
Every team in the league is playing on Sunday. All Eastern Conference games start at 6 p.m. so as to avoid tanking for playoff positioning. The Western Conference games all start at 8:30 p.m.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis