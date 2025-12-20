Brad Stevens' Draft Resume Shines in Celtics' Dominant Win over Heat

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens looked like a genius on Friday night as the team had its way with the Miami Heat all over the floor in a 129-116 victory at the TD Garden.

Hugo Gonzalez dazzled with a 10-point performance on 4/7 shooting overall, with eight rebounds, two steals, a block, and a second unit-high +22. Only Derrick White (+27) had a higher on-court plus/minus.

Jordan Walsh proved he can handle a full-time starting role, grabbing seven rebounds and collecting two blocks. It wasn't Walsh's best night from the field, as he missed all four of his three-point attempts. Still, he's hit 10/18 long-range attempts this month as he solidifies a long-term role with the team.

Walsh was Stevens' 2023 second-round pick. He's finally arriving in year three after sitting behind championship veterans during a title run and a failed follow-up that essentially ended with Jayson Tatum's Achilles tendon tear. Gonzalez is Stevens' triumphant rookie, whose contributions are helping this team set the table for an epic Tatum return in February or March.

While 2024 draft pick Baylor Scheierman is still a work-in-progress, his torrid 54% three-point shooting in November leaves hope that he can be an effective backup wing in five-out bench lineups alongside his recent fellow draftees.

2025-26 is the first season that Stevens' draft record, and not his trade splashes, are being put on the spot.

So far, so good.

Brad Stevens Giving Hope Celtics Will Remain Good For Years to Come

When you have a brain trust that knows how to draft, you can survive any trade. Stevens' work this past offseason has helped the franchise withstand losing Tatum to injury, the Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday trades, and the free agent losses of Luke Kornet and Al Horford.

Stevens runs the franchise like a business. In preparation for a franchise sale, he cut salaries. For the time being, he may work to lower the luxury tax bill for this season and next.

Knowing that he can draft cheap players on rookie-scale deals who can contribute alleviates long-term concerns about this team's ability to compete and contend in the evolving NBA landscape.