Boston Celtics NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and while things seem quiet for the Celtics, we all know this is where Brad Stevens does his best work. The Celtics are active and trying to make a move, but what that move is remains a mystery.

I'm here to keep you updated. Whenever something happens, I'll update this page.

For now, get yourself up to speed with our Celtics Trade Deadline Primer , which lists all the assets, restrictions, and more.

Here’s a look at some outside-the-box trade possibilities , since we’re trying to guess what Stevens is doing.

And here’s why things might be quiet .

And now, on to the show

The hottest rumor involving the Celtics is more about what they won’t do, which is they're not just dumping salary to avoid the tax. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports Boston isn’t going to attach picks to move Anfernee Simons.

So don’t expect a trade just to move Simons at the deadline to duck the first apron or the tax. The priority is for the Celtics to get better.

When something pops, though, this is the first section that will change.

Here are some other lingering rumors and their status

Ivica Zubac isn’t going anywhere. There's no smoke around that rumor anymore. The Celtic reportedly made an over a couple of months ago when the Clippers looked terrible and were rebuffed.

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly open for business, but overtures made to Boston for Nikola Vucevic have gone nowhere. He’s 35 years old and not really mobile, so he doesn’t fit.

Also in that Scotto report is some mild interest from teams in Chris Boucher. He’s probably done in Boston, so moving him, even for a second-round pick, makes sense for Boston. They can open up another roster spot for either a minor follow-up trade into one of their exceptions, sign a buyout player, or upgrade one of their two-way players.

►The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga has ground a lot of business to a halt. However, the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors seem to be making meaningful pushes to get a deal done right now. One thing to watch is how the Celtics might get involved as a third team.

Take this report from the Miami Herald:

“The Heat’s offer, according to a source, is widely expected to include [Kel’el] Ware, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier’s expiring contract, and another young player or more, as well as first-round picks in 2030 and 2032 and possibly first-round pick swaps in 2026, 2029 and 2031.”

That's four players going out, and, as of right now, one coming back in. The Bucks can always add players into the deal to Miami, and the Heat would have to fill out their roster to be in compliance, but there's also a chance a third team could get involved to make things a bit easier. Can the Celtics be that team? Would they want to be? And who could they get in return?

►There’s no evidence that Goga Bitadze is actually available, but Orlando has enough teams asking about him that I wonder if they’ll listen if the right shooter comes along.

►Don’t expect any move that brings back a max player. The Celtics worked very hard to get out of the second apron. Unless Nico Harrison hijacks another front office and gifts Boston an obvious superstar deal, there's no one on the market making that kind of money that interests the Celtics. The goal is to add depth around the Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum duo and shore up weaknesses, not make a huge splash.

Again, this page will be updated with any new rumors on a regular basis. Check back to see if there's anything new.