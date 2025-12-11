Celtics Should Pursue Trade For Clippers Center to Form 1-2 Punch With Neemias Queta

Few basketball minds are as effective as Brad Stevens when it comes to getting value out of the center position, regardless of the talent available. Dating back to his time as head coach, when he was leading an Eastern Conference No. 3 seed with Daniel Theis, Grant Williams, and Enes Freedom, Stevens has either found the right guy for the position, or he's been able to find a platoon to cobble an effort together and get the job done.

This year, he would trade for Ivica Zubac.

Boston won a championship in 2024 because Stevens traded for Kristaps Porzingis, but way more so because he had traded for Al Horford two offseasons prior and kept re-signing Luke Kornet; having multiple options at the 5 to be a fulcrum to a versatile lineup otherwise filled with switchable wings with the ability to score inside and out.

This year, after Stevens let all three of those bigs go, the Celtics have relied on cheap fill-ins. And they've worked. Neemias Queta and Luka Garza are the two most steady hands in the center rotation, while Jordan Walsh and Josh Minott have provided a major assist on the glass at the 4.

Queta has been playing like a starter this season, pouring in over 10 points, eight rebounds, a steal, and a rebound per game. Beyond the stats, Queta has greatly improved at doing the little things between the lines. Queta has become a great screener and has improved his position in the post, learning how to effectively box out and use his size around the rim to be more disruptive defensively.

Queta has more than earned his place on the floor. Asking him to do too much may be a fool's errand, though.

His three fouls per game are worrisome. As solid as Garza has been, he's best served as a third-stringer, not as the starter after just one untimely injury.

Celtics Should Offer Anfernee Simons to Clippers For Ivica Zubac

Queta serving as a change-of-pace big would be the ideal place for the 26-year-old right now. He's close to being a true starting pivot, but close may not be good enough as the team tries to win a second title in three seasons.

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac would be more than good enough, as someone who does everything Queta does but better. Zubac isn't as athletic, but he's more confident in his abilities to bang in the post.

That's the definition of a win-now player. The best part? He may be very attainable. According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Clippers may be interested in Anfernee Simons amid their fluid backcourt situation after Chris Paul's sudden exit from the team.

"Another key piece of information making the Celtics an interesting trade partner for the Clippers is that they have Anfernee Simons, a young guard Los Angeles has expressed interest in previously while he was with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources said. Simons is in the final year of his contract, and if the Clippers can get a few draft picks from the Celtics for Zubac, that could be an intriguing scenario for them to discuss," Siegel relayed.

Adding Zubac would give the Celtics a deadly 1-2 punch that offers practically anything you could want at the pivot spot between the Croatian national and Queta besides floor-spacing. With the way the rest of the lineup heaves three-pointers -- last year's team, of which most of their best three-point shooters returned this season, broke the record for long-range attempts and makes -- that shouldn't be too much of a problem.