Joe Mazzulla went viral Monday night when he playfully “attacked” Derrick White as they were shown on the jumbotron at the WWE’s Monday Night Raw event.

DERRICK WHITE & JOE MAZZULA ARE IN THE BUILDING FOR RAW TONIGHT 💀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Qu7grAna44 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 24, 2026

At practice on Tuesday, both White and Mazzulla had a chance to explain what happened.

"It's all part of the storyline,” White joked. “Wrestlemania is coming up soon, so that's when our big fight will be."

As much fun as a wrestling match between Mazzulla and White might be, the real story is that it was a fun night out for two members of the Boston Celtics.

“I just wanted to have a nice night with the family, a nice night with D-White and his family, and a chance to learn,” Mazzulla said. “Any chance I can go to the Garden and watch other people do stuff, it's important. So I had a good time.”

The smile on his face in the video confirms the good time. Mazzulla is a confirmed WWE fan, and Celtics going to events together at TD Garden is something that happens all the time. This one was a little different, obviously, because it’s usually a couple of players hanging out at something like this.

You probably wouldn’t see Rick Carlisle hanging out with Tyrese Haliburton ringside.

“We're in this together,” Mazzulla said. “We're an organization, and my family's a part of that organization. Other coaches – assistant coaches – are part of that family, and any time we could do stuff together, I think it's important to try and do that.”

Mazzulla is also 37 and a former Division I college basketball player. He might be leading his team on the court and they have to follow his plan, but this isn’t a boss/employee dynamic or something you’d see in college where coaches can be a bit more tyrannical.

"We’re all adults here,” White said. “You spend so much time together. You basically see them every day. There's going to be ups; there's going to be downs. You just gotta have that bond on and off the court that allows them to coach you hard, allows you to listen, to learn, to grow. I think Joe does a good job of finding that balance. I think, obviously, it's not very easy or there would be a lot more coaches."

There can be an infinite number of coaches, but Mazzulla is one of one. Not only does he have these kinds of moments, he can turn a fun, silly night into a learning experience.

WWE superstars are tremendous athletes, and even though their matches are coordinated, there's still an incredible level of athleticism and coordination involved to execute a show that entertains a crowd and keeps the participants safe. The product isn’t for everyone, but the planning and execution of it is incredibly detailed.

“The top people, the top stars, the top talent of what you have in the organization are in a different arena, and you have to know how to navigate that on and off the court,” Mazzulla said. “I think multiple arenas do a good job of that, and you have to be able to learn from that. Last night’s an example of people who are the best at what they do in an arena, how can you learn from that and how can you get better from that?”

Now if Mazzulla REALLY wants to prove his chops as a head coach, let’s see him work a figure-four leg lock into an offensive set.