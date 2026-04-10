Five Reasons the Celtics Lost to the Knicks, Including a Lack of Coaching Adjustments
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The Boston Celtics had their chances against the New York Knicks, holding a lead from the end of the third to midway through the fourth quarter, but the Knicks were able to finish strong and pull away for a six-point win.
Here are five reasons the Knicks won
Boston dared Josh Hart to beat them, and he did
The Celtics did what a lot of teams do, and that's play off Hart. All that got them was 26 points, including 15 in the fourth, to bury the Celtics. They weren’t exactly closing out hard on him.
There's living with certain shots, and not caring about shots. They didn’t care that he shot these in this game. I don’t know if this is a ploy to encourage him to shoot in a playoff game, thinking he won’t go 5-7 every night, or if this was just lazy defense. Whatever it was, Hart enjoyed every minute of it.
Joe Mazzulla made no adjustments
Part of the plan to defend Hart a certain way involves a center starting on him and a wing on Karl-Anthony Towns. Everyone knows this, but the Knicks have still struggled with it.
The Celtics, as I recall, did it for one possession.
Boston played a traditional defense, which is the exact kind of defense they feast on.
So why would they do that? I’m guessing Mazzulla has a plan, and that he didn’t forget how to coach. I think he didn’t want to give the Knicks any recent memories of how they’ll be defended in a playoff series, so they stuck with the traditional way of doing things without variation.
Mazzulla is always constantly making adjustments, so not changing things up is clearly intentional. We’ll see if this gamesmanship pays off.
Derrick White is ice cold…
Without Jaylen Brown, the Celtics needed everyone to contribute. White did not, at least not in the points column.
He had three games leading into this one where he shot 11-17, so there's some good shooting in that right hand of his, but he’s under 33% for the season.
If there ever was a time for him to get hot, now would be great.
… In fact, Everyone was to start the game
Boston shot 5-21 from three to start the game. Hitting a normal percentage would have gotten them three more in the first half. Going into the third with an eight-point lead instead of one-point deficit changes things.
Jayson Tatum struggled
Tatum was 0-5 from three in the first half. Add White’s totals and they were 0-9 combined.
That's just not good enough, even though Tatum did so many other good things.
Tatum gets a bit of a pass because he did clear a pretty big mental hurdle just by playing in his game at MSG, so that makes him a big winner in my book.
At the same time, shooting 32% overall when the Knicks were at full strength and motivated to shut the Celtics down is tough. Boston needs everyone to pitch in on a night like this, and that wasn’t the case.
Up Next: The Celtics play their penultimate game of the season Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis