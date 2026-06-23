Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded To Miami. Where Does That Leave Boston Celtics?
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Despite all the momentum on Monday pointing to the Boston Celtics as the favorites, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joining the Miami Heat.
Here’s the deal, according to ESPN:
Miami receives: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Receives: Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 2026 1st round pick (#13), unprotected first round picks in 2031 and 2033, pick swap in 2030, second round pick in 2033
According to Shams Charania, the deal won’t get done until the July 6, so there is still room for other teams to join in and expand the trade.
From Boston’s perspective, Charania reports Boston offered Jaylen Brown and two first round picks. The Celtics were reportedly being pushed to at least add Hugo Gonzalez to the deal, but apparently Brad Stevens thought Brown’s star power was enough and that two picks was his limit.
As I wrote earlier Monday, an expensive overpay would have been a sign that the Celtics thought that directly offering Brown was a bridge too far for their relationship. The biggest question for the Celtics in the immediate aftermath is where the relationship is with Brown and whether they still have to move him. Stevens is scheduled to address the media after the conclusion of the first round of the NBA draft tomorrow night, and this will be one of the first questions he’ll have to answer.
For what it’s worth, Brown has spoken glowingly about Stevens and Boston this offseason. When addressing reports of frustration with the franchise, Brown took to his Twitch stream to directly address it.
"I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this,” he said. “Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it was up to me I could play in Boston for the next 10 years."
Brown did acknowledge the current rumors in a live stream, but didn’t express a preference. There were reports Monday that Brown was open to the move and interested in leading his own team, but Yahoo!’s Kevin O’Connor reported that Bucks ownership was not willing to risk Brown asking out after a year in Milwaukee and having to go through this process again.
So where do things go from here? There will undoubtedly be a flood of offers from teams checking to see if the relationship has been severed. If Brown is put off by the way this was handled and says he wants out, Stevens can hold a proper bidding war for Brown and try to build a different kind of contender around Jayson Tatum.
But if Stevens is a master fence-mender, and if Brown can accept this was just business as usual in the NBA, then maybe there's a chance this can move forward. He is eligible for an extension this offseason, so one way to fix that relationship is to immediately offer him the maximum amount.
If that relationship is still okay, then Boston can get back to the original plan of adding via their mid-level and traded player exceptions. If not, then this offseason just took an incredibly interesting turn. Tuesday night will bring some level of clarity to the situation.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis