Cam Thomas Had a Simple Three-Word Message After Monster Second Game With Bucks

The Bucks signed Cam Thomas last week in hopes that he could bolster their offense and ease Giannis Antetokounmpo's scoring load if and when the two-time MVP is able to get healthy and get back on the court this season. On Wednesday night Thomas poured in 34 points in a win over the Magic with Giannis in street clothes, and the vibes were high.

Milwaukee posted a video to social media showing Thomas's new teammates congratulating him on his big game and then coach Doc Rivers enters the locker room, compliments big man Jericho Sims for being a man amongst boys and then turns to Thomas to say, "Cam, you get what?"

Thomas simply replied, "I get buckets." His teammates could not have been happier.

Great vibes inside the locker room postgame. pic.twitter.com/Gs9u6ioYjW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 12, 2026

They probably enjoyed it much more than the Magic did when Thomas buried a deep, meaningless three-pointer in the waning moments of the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other hand? He really liked that too. Giannis has been a proponent of playing to the whistle all season, even if you upset people.

Giannis and Thomas are clearly unconcerned with the ethics behind buckets. All that matters is that they get them. And Thomas gets them. Just ask him.

