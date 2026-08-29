How Boston Celtics Players Are Doing In FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

A lot of international play is going on right now, with the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and EuroBasket 2029 qualification both happening. Among the nearly 40 NBA players taking part around the world are four Boston Celtics: Amari Williams (Great Britain), Luka Garza (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Hugo Gonzalez (Spain), and Neemias Queta (Portugal). Here’s a look at how they’ve been doing.

Amari Williams

Great Britain is in the FIBA pre-qualifiers, looking to get in on the next round of World Cup action. Williams got the start in the Thursday game and dropped eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes in a win over the Swiss.

Luka Garza

He had 10 points and seven rebounds in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s two-point win over Italy. It included this nice little drive left and spin to his right hand for the finish.

In his three qualifying games this summer (two were played in early July), Garza is averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds. Interestingly, he’s only 1-5 from three in the three qualifying games this summer. However, he is 18-29 on two-pointers and 14-15 from the line.

Hugo Gonzalez

He started for Spain against Portugal and Neemias Queta on Friday, but he didn’t add much in terms of scoring. He was 1-4 for just three points, and worse he was a -23 in 23:27 of play during a six-point loss.

Of course, Gonzalez finds pockets of games to do spectacular things, like this defensive sequence:

My goodness what a play by Hugo Gonzalez



Sees the roller open and in an instant triggers and knocks the oop attempt away in mid air



Then comes back for a great contest pic.twitter.com/grKdcdbKbw — NikNBA🏀 (@NIKNBAYT) August 28, 2026

That was elite recognition and reaction to the play to make two incredible defensive stops. He also made a few nice passes on offense, including one great drive/Pinoy step/pass to Aday Mara (the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft) that led to free throws, but he was mostly a non-factor on offense. All of his shots were threes, including a huge miss late that could have cut the Portugal lead to three with 13 seconds left.

Neemias Queta

It was a tale of two halves for Queta against Spain. His first half was largely uneventful. He struggled against Mara early on and wasn’t able to convert much around the rim. His second half was a different story.

He started out with some success against Willy Hernangomez and carried that confidence through the rest of the game, which was punctuated by this highlight dunk:

NEEMIAS QUETA COOKING THE DEFENDER LIKE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN 🍗#FIBAWC | #StepItUp pic.twitter.com/kzA6g2i4Qw — FIBA Basketball World Cup 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2026

He had five offensive rebounds in the game and he made all six of his free throws in what was Portugal’s first ever win against Spain.

Next Games

Sunday, August 30:

Great Britain vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m.

Monday August 31:

Lithuania vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6:30 p.m.

Greece vs. Spain, 7 p.m.

Portugal vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.