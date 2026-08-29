How Boston Celtics Players Are Doing In FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
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A lot of international play is going on right now, with the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and EuroBasket 2029 qualification both happening. Among the nearly 40 NBA players taking part around the world are four Boston Celtics: Amari Williams (Great Britain), Luka Garza (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Hugo Gonzalez (Spain), and Neemias Queta (Portugal). Here’s a look at how they’ve been doing.
Amari Williams
Great Britain is in the FIBA pre-qualifiers, looking to get in on the next round of World Cup action. Williams got the start in the Thursday game and dropped eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes in a win over the Swiss.
Luka Garza
He had 10 points and seven rebounds in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s two-point win over Italy. It included this nice little drive left and spin to his right hand for the finish.
In his three qualifying games this summer (two were played in early July), Garza is averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds. Interestingly, he’s only 1-5 from three in the three qualifying games this summer. However, he is 18-29 on two-pointers and 14-15 from the line.
Hugo Gonzalez
He started for Spain against Portugal and Neemias Queta on Friday, but he didn’t add much in terms of scoring. He was 1-4 for just three points, and worse he was a -23 in 23:27 of play during a six-point loss.
Of course, Gonzalez finds pockets of games to do spectacular things, like this defensive sequence:
That was elite recognition and reaction to the play to make two incredible defensive stops. He also made a few nice passes on offense, including one great drive/Pinoy step/pass to Aday Mara (the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft) that led to free throws, but he was mostly a non-factor on offense. All of his shots were threes, including a huge miss late that could have cut the Portugal lead to three with 13 seconds left.
Neemias Queta
It was a tale of two halves for Queta against Spain. His first half was largely uneventful. He struggled against Mara early on and wasn’t able to convert much around the rim. His second half was a different story.
He started out with some success against Willy Hernangomez and carried that confidence through the rest of the game, which was punctuated by this highlight dunk:
He had five offensive rebounds in the game and he made all six of his free throws in what was Portugal’s first ever win against Spain.
Next Games
Sunday, August 30:
Great Britain vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m.
Monday August 31:
Lithuania vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6:30 p.m.
Greece vs. Spain, 7 p.m.
Portugal vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis