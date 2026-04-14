Odds to Win the Eastern Conference Ahead of NBA Playoffs: Celtics Favored Over Cavaliers, Knicks, Pistons

It should be a competitive 2026 NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

The Detroit Pistons are the top seed, but it’s not going to be easy for them – or any team, for that matter – to come out of the East.

While the Western Conference has the Oklahoma City Thunder as the overwhelming favorite to make the NBA Finals, the Eastern Conference has a few teams that could realistically make it to the Finals.

Let’s take a look at the odds to win the Eastern Conference ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Eastern Conference Odds Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Celtics: +155

Cleveland Cavaliers: +330

New York Knicks: +450

Detroit Pistons: +500

Atlanta Hawks: +2500

Toronto Raptors: +4000

Philadelphia 76ers: +4500

Charlotte Hornets: +4500

Orlando Magic: +6000

Miami Heat: +15000

Jayson Tatum’s return has helped the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East, and they’re now the favorites to win the conference. Their +155 odds imply a 39.22% chance of winning the East, with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ +330 odds implying a 23.26% chance.

Unfortunately for those two teams, one of them will be eliminated before the Conference Final due to the seeding in the East.

The Celtics are the dominant team on the other side of the bracket. As the No. 2 seed, they’d have to face off against the No. 3 seed New York Knicks in the second round, provided both teams take care of business against their inferior opponents in the opening round.

While there is a clear top four, you can’t count out anyone in the East. The Indiana Pacers showed that last season, and a few of these lower-seeded teams could surprise people.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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