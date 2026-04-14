Odds to Win the Eastern Conference Ahead of NBA Playoffs: Celtics Favored Over Cavaliers, Knicks, Pistons
It should be a competitive 2026 NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
The Detroit Pistons are the top seed, but it’s not going to be easy for them – or any team, for that matter – to come out of the East.
While the Western Conference has the Oklahoma City Thunder as the overwhelming favorite to make the NBA Finals, the Eastern Conference has a few teams that could realistically make it to the Finals.
Let’s take a look at the odds to win the Eastern Conference ahead of the NBA Playoffs.
Eastern Conference Odds Ahead of NBA Playoffs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Boston Celtics: +155
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +330
- New York Knicks: +450
- Detroit Pistons: +500
- Atlanta Hawks: +2500
- Toronto Raptors: +4000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +4500
- Charlotte Hornets: +4500
- Orlando Magic: +6000
- Miami Heat: +15000
Jayson Tatum’s return has helped the Celtics to the No. 2 seed in the East, and they’re now the favorites to win the conference. Their +155 odds imply a 39.22% chance of winning the East, with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ +330 odds implying a 23.26% chance.
Unfortunately for those two teams, one of them will be eliminated before the Conference Final due to the seeding in the East.
The Celtics are the dominant team on the other side of the bracket. As the No. 2 seed, they’d have to face off against the No. 3 seed New York Knicks in the second round, provided both teams take care of business against their inferior opponents in the opening round.
While there is a clear top four, you can’t count out anyone in the East. The Indiana Pacers showed that last season, and a few of these lower-seeded teams could surprise people.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop